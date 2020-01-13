Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:10 PM
latest AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held        Australian 'megablaze' brought under control      
Home Miscellaneous

ACC okays chargesheet against suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday approved  a charge sheet against suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mizanur Rahman and suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir in a case over Tk 40 lakh bribery scandal.
The decision was taken as the allegation against DIG Mizan and Basir has been proved in primary investigation, said ACC Secretary Muhammad Delwar Bakht.
The suspended DIG allegedly gave Tk 40 lakh to ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir to get clean chit in a corruption case, he said.
Mizan was previously denied bail on November 12, July31andAugust 28 while Basir was denied bail on July 23 last year in the case filed by ACC.
On July 16 last year, ACC director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafillah filed the case against the suspended DIG and Basir with Dhaka-1 coordinated district office over the bribery scandal.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Main accused Ratan confesses
Cold wave grips northern Bangladesh
BNP doing bad-politics with Khaleda's medical treatment: Info Minister
Sayeed Khokon made AL central committee member
ACC okays chargesheet against suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir
Rape incidents turned epidemic: Dr Kamal
Class-VII girl ‘gang-raped’ in Jashore
PM shocked at death of Oman's Sultan


Latest News
Queen gathers royals for crisis meeting with Prince Harry
AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held
Iran agrees de-escalation 'only solution' to solve crisis with US
Neymar shines but PSG held by Monaco in thriller
Australian 'megablaze' brought under control
Fahad murder case ready for trial
Iran's only female olympic medalist defects
Flight operations resume at Dhaka airport after 6hrs
Indonesia seen posting smaller trade deficit in Dec: Reuters poll
2 'drug dealers' killed in shootout with DB
Most Read News
Dhaka, Delhi want zero death along border: FM
Rajbari road crash kills woman-daughter among 5
HC asks to form anti-ragging body
Vegetable seller killed for paying less toll
Bangladeshi beaten dead by 'BSF' in Lalmonirhat
Two killed in Ctg road accident
1st phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
No offenderes to be spared: Home boss
Iranian protesters demand Khamenei to quit
Government incentive earns buoyant remittance inflow
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft