ACC okays chargesheet against suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Basir

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday approved a charge sheet against suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mizanur Rahman and suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir in a case over Tk 40 lakh bribery scandal.The decision was taken as the allegation against DIG Mizan and Basir has been proved in primary investigation, said ACC Secretary Muhammad Delwar Bakht.The suspended DIG allegedly gave Tk 40 lakh to ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir to get clean chit in a corruption case, he said.Mizan was previously denied bail on November 12, July31andAugust 28 while Basir was denied bail on July 23 last year in the case filed by ACC.On July 16 last year, ACC director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafillah filed the case against the suspended DIG and Basir with Dhaka-1 coordinated district office over the bribery scandal. -UNB