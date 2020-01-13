Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:10 PM
Ensure level-playing field: Ishraque to EC

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

BNP mayoral candidate for the DSCC election Ishraque Hossain campaigns with his party leaders and activists on Sunday.

Accusing the ruling party activists of obstructing the electioneering of their party-backed councillor candidates, BNP's mayoral candidate of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) election Ishraque Hossain demanded the Election Commission to ensure a level-playing field.
"Ruling party men attacked my activists and supporters in front of my Gopibagh house. Can it be the sign of a fair election?" he said. The BNP mayoral candidate came up with the remarks while carrying out election campaign near the Judge Court in Old Dhaka.
Ishraque said though he has not yet been obstructed from conducting election campaign, BNP-backed councillor candidates and their supporters are being barred from electioneering. "It's proved that a level-playing field in the DSCC polls is not yet ensured. Equal scope for all must be ensured."    -UNB



