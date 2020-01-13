Taposh, Tabith claim supporters attacked



Awami League mayoral candidate for the DSCC election Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh campaigns in the old town on Sunday.

The ruling Awami League's Dhaka South mayor candidate Sheikh Fazle Nur Taposh and Tabith Awal Mayor candidate from BNP of the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Sunday claimed their campaign came under attack in the city's RK Mission Road and Majar road in Mirpur Section-1."On Saturday we visited BNP's mayoral candidate Ishraque Hossain's residence at RK Mission road. Party activists including local councillor candidate suddenly came under attack while we were returning from there," said Taposh. His remarks came during electioneering at Shantinagar area on Sunday.Tabith Awal said his supporters reportedly came under attack when they were electioneering near Majar road in Mirpur Section-1 on Sunday.