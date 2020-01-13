HC stays BASIC Bank decision to cut salary of employees for one month





The HC also asked the authorities of the bank to explain why the decision of the bank to decrease salary of its employees should not be declared illegal.

The Bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Mostafizur Rahman passed the order following separate writ petitions filed by six BASIC Bank employees challenging the legality of the Board decision.

Senior lawyer AM Amin Uddin appeared for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Amit Talukder represented the State.

The Board of Directors of the Bank slashed the salary of its employees on December 22 for chronic losses, setting precedence in Bangladeshi's banking sector of linking performance to remuneration.

The decision to slash the salary was taken as part of its austerity measures and issued a notice to inform the employees that their salary would be fixed as per the structure followed by other public banks.

According to the notice, "The bank has been facing losses for the last seven years. Against the backdrop, the lender is unable to bear additional salary and allowance."



















