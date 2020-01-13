Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:10 PM
Move underway to arrest drug barons: Home boss

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said a move was underway to arrest drug barons as the anti-narcotics drive which started in 2018 has not stopped yet. "The anti-narcotics drive is on and some of the drug barons have been arrested over the last two years …the law enforcement agencies are still conducting the drive to arrest others as per the list of the Home Ministry," he said.
The Home Minister came up with the information while talking to reporters after inaugurating the TVC of the 'Narcotics Information Management System' at the Narcotics Department in the city's Segunbagicha area.
"We've brought militancy under control and we'll be able to control narcotics, too. The government wants to present a happy and wealthy Bangladesh to the youth by 2030 ….the government is working to this end," he said.
Talking about drugs, the minister said law enforcers are conducting anti-narcotic drive in many ways - reducing the drug supply and its demand and rehabilitation of drug addicts after their treatment.
Besides, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Coast Guards alongside police and RAB are playing an important role in reducing the drug supply.
Replying to a question about Yaba production at Rohingya camps, the minister said, "Rohingyas are not making pills, they're under constant surveillance as some 11 lakh Rohingyas have been living in a small place. But, their involvement in Yaba trading might be there."
About Myanmar border, the Home Minister said a road will be constructed along the Teknaf Border and the construction work will start soon.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday warned that the government will not spare anyone, no matter who the offender is....a politician or a public representative.
"We'll not consider a politician or a public representative. Law violators must have to face the music," said the Home Minister at a programme in city's Segunbagicha area.


