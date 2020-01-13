Decentralization of funds to cope with climate change impact urged





They made this demand at a seminar on organized by Coast Trust at the CIRDAP auditorium.

They also suggested involving participation of local people in handling local government's fund to construct embankment and its management in the climate vulnerable areas.

Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, Chairman of Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), presided over the seminar while Rejaul Karim Chowdhury, Executive Director of Coast Trust moderated the event.

Dr Kazi Khaliquzzman said that they have adopted a long-term plan project which will be implemented gradually.

Giving stressed on the local government's direct involvement in the climate related issues, he said that if the officials of Water Board Development becomes accountable to local government then it will ensure proper use of resources and modern uses of technology and mass participation which is needed to deal with such crisis, he said.

He also supported a proposal to form a Coastal Board to ensure proper coordination of such activities to combat climate change impact.















