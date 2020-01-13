Suspected drug trader killed in ‘gunfight’ in city

A suspected drug trader was killed and two others were injured in a 'gunfight' with Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members in city's Malibagh Rail Gate area on Sunday morning.

One of the deceased was identified as Iqbal Hossain, 40. On secret information that a consignment of Yaba pills would arrive in Dhaka from Cox's Bazar by a bus, a team of the elite force took position in the area around 7:30am, said Superintendent of police Mohiuddin Faruki, Company Commander of RAB-2.









