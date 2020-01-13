Fugitive Morshed surrenders, sent to jail

Three months after the incident, the First Information Report (FIR) listed fugitive accused, Morshed Amartya Islam in BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case surrendered before a Dhaka court on Sunday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Yasmin Ara sent Morshed to jail rejecting his bail prayer.

With Morshed, 22 accused are now in jail. Morshed was a student of BUET's 17th batch and a student of Mechanical Engineering Department. Adv Imrul Hasan assisted Morshed in surrendering in the court and later moved his bail. Assistant Public Prosecutor Hemayet Uddin Khan Heron opposed his bail prayer.

On November 13, police submitted a charge sheet against 25 students of BUET in the murder case.









