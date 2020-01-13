Govt announces state mourning today for Sultan Qaboos of Oman

Bangladesh has announced a day of state mourning on Monday for Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman, the longest serving ruler of the Arab world who died at 79 on Saturday.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous, private organisation buildings, educational institutions, and missions abroad while mourning its "true friend" Sultan Qaboos, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

Special prayers will also be offered for the peace of the departed soul, the Cabinet Division said in the statement. -bdnews24.com



