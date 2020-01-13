Save the wetland from grabbers







Recently Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) disclosed an alarming findings of a study where it is stated that wetlands in the capital city of Dhaka declined to 4.38 per cent from 14.25 per cent in the last 20 years due to unplanned urbanisation and the greeneries in the city came down to 6.69 per cent from 9.20 per cent while open space to 4.61 per cent from 14.07 per cent in 2019 compared to 1999. On the contrary, areas covered by concrete shot up to 81.82 per cent from 64.99 per cent during the period, the report said. Our wetlands are dying due to the greedy grabbers. In most of the cases, the grabbers dumped the sand and soil using their muscle power without any consent of the wetland's owner. In some cases, a group of dishonest local administration helped them indirectly. Thus, the government high-ups need the support of the public for our survival. We must not dilly-dally with such an issue.



So we urged the authority concerned to take tough action against wetland grabbers and encroachers, particularly repeat offenders, who are occupying the wetlands day after day.











Md Zillur Rahaman

Gandaria, Dhaka

