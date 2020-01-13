Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020
Editorial

Iran must draw lesson from its costly mistake

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020

Not only prioritising on flight safety issues, Iran needs to do more to make its skies safe for passenger and cargo jets. However, that Iran finally admitted to unintentionally shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner is a welcome move. The lives which have been lost will never come back, but besides the inconsolable loss, Iran should sincerely ask for official forgiveness and compensate the families of the victims. Moreover, Iran should now come forth with detailed reports of its investigations into the accident and what we can learn from it.  





This incident brings to light a universal truth-that it is always the civilians who have to pay the ultimate price for the warmongering of powerful nations. While both the USA and Iran can keep blaming each other for the circumstances of this accident, these are not going to right the wrong that has been committed. This also reiterates the old truth that war always comes at a terrible price.

The Ukrainian airliner crash has far-reaching consequences, The US, in order to reach its goal of engaging in constructive dialogue with Iran, must demonstrate their frankness. Crippling Iran through stricter sanctions is likely to only force the country to be more belligerent. As a result of the Ukrainian jetliner crash, other airlines are considering if it would be safe to fly over the Gulf in the current situation. And a war in the Middle East will not only be disastrous for the region, it will also create widespread reverberations that will be felt in the far corners of the world. In the wake of Qassem Soleimani's assassination, oil prices had gone up by four percent and its consequences has been felt in as far as Bangladesh, too.

Bangladesh needs to prepare itself to deal with the repercussions if geopolitical tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, and especially in ensuring the safety of our migrant workers. The world-especially the US, Iran and the United Nations, along with other world powers-must do everything they can to diffuse the tensions. Let the Flight 752 crash serve as a reminder and a warning for all that it is ultimately the innocent who fall victim to power jostling between irresponsible nations, and that war must be avoided at all costs.  Lastly, drawing bitter lessons from the avoidable accident, Iran must never repeat the same blunder. 



