Rajshahi farmers busy cultivating onion

RAJSHAHI, Jan 12: Farmers of the district are passing busy time planting onion seedlings as favourable weather has been prevailing here for the last several days.Farmer Hafiz Sarker said, from the beginning of cultivation to harvesting, the cost in every bigha of land is about Tk 20,000. If there is no natural disaster then about 50 to 55 maunds of onion will be produced per bigha.Commercial onion cultivation is growing in the Barind region. The agriculture department, farmers and other concerned people are expecting bumper yield of onion this season.Farmer Hajar Ali of Khajura Village in Mohanpur Upazila said, "Last time, I planted onion in three bighas of land and got fair prices. For this reason, I will plant onion in seven bighas of land this time." Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in the Rajshahi Shamsul Haque said they are monitoring the issue of production. The price of onion depends on market management.