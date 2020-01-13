Language Movement hero Shamsul Huda honoured in Feni



Language Movement hero Shamsul Huda speaking at a reception accorded to him by Feni Press Club in the town on Saturday. photo: observer

In this connection, a function was held in the town.

Shamsul Huda, also the winner of "Ekushey Padak" and International Mother Tongue Award, stressed the need for launching one pure Bengali language exercise centre in every district. He also said the Bengali language is being distorted through mixing it with other languages. FPC President Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan chaired the event.

Among others, FPC ex-president Abu Taher, Vice-President Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan, and ex-general secretary Shaukat Mahmud also spoke at the function.































