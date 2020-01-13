Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020
‘Rajshahi mangoes to be chemical-free in Mujib Barsha’

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 12: Delicious Rajshahi mangoes will be collected chemical-free from the orchards this season marking the 'Mujib Barsha'.
Mangoes in the region will be hundred per cent chemical-free in the coming mango season marking the Mujib Barsha. Administration will keep a close eye on the gardens, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) M Hamidul Haque.
The DC was addressing a press conference organised by the district administration on Friday on the occasion of the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.    The Rajshahi mangoes will be available in the market from next May.
Growers cannot mix chemical in mangoes because of fixing the collection date of their produces. This year, the district administration will look into the matter strictly, the DC also said.


