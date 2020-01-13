Cold wave paralyses normal life





People living in open and public spaces, like bus and railway stations, and day-labourers and slum-dwellers are the most vulnerable to cold wave as they cannot afford warm clothes.

Local met office sources said the temperature will rise and last for three to four days, and another cold spell may sweep the country after this.

The cold spell has triggered cold-related diseases, including pneumonia, asthma and respiratory complications in the northern districts.

Dr Ramdulal Bhowmik said the number of pneumonia and diarrhoeal patients, mostly elderly people and children, continues to increase due to the sweeping bone-chilling cold wave in the sub-Himalayan region.

Most of the people especially day-labourers and rickshaw-pullers cannot go out due to the cold spell.



















