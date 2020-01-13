Another found dead in Galachipa speedboat capsize





Deceased Harun Hawlader was the son of Shahjahan Hawlader of Dakkhin Panpotty area in the upazila.

Local sources said on January 6, Harun and other passengers were going to Galachipa from Rangabali through a speedboat in the evening. On the way, another speedboat of Payra Power Plant hit the first speedboat in the said area, causing it to capsize, and two of its passengers- Harun and Ayub Hawlader went missing.

On Friday morning, farmers saw Harun's body in the same area and informed police.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Earlier, the body of Ayub was recovered from the same area on Wednesday.

























GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI, Jan 12: Police recovered one more body from Panpotty Launch Ghat area in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Friday, after he went missing in a speed boat capsize on January 6 last.Deceased Harun Hawlader was the son of Shahjahan Hawlader of Dakkhin Panpotty area in the upazila.Local sources said on January 6, Harun and other passengers were going to Galachipa from Rangabali through a speedboat in the evening. On the way, another speedboat of Payra Power Plant hit the first speedboat in the said area, causing it to capsize, and two of its passengers- Harun and Ayub Hawlader went missing.On Friday morning, farmers saw Harun's body in the same area and informed police.Police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Earlier, the body of Ayub was recovered from the same area on Wednesday.