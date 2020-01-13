Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020
Five kill selves in 3 dists

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondents

Five persons including two newlywed brides reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Narayanganj, Rajshahi and Tangail, in two days.
NARAYANGANJ: A ninth grader female student killed self in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday morning, a day before her marriage.
Deceased Bithi Akhter, 14, was the daughter of Anwar Hossen of Doulrodi Village in Sonmandi Union under the upazila, and a student of Panchamighat High School in the area.
Local sources said the family forcefully tried to marry off Bithi ignoring her opinion and fixed her marriage date on Sunday.
Later, she killed self by hanging from the ceiling of her house on Saturday morning. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonargaon Police Station (PS) Moniruzzaman said police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
RAJSHAHI: An old man killed self in Bagha Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.
Deceased Akbar Ali Mondal, 60, was the son of late Imam Ali Mondal of Chhatari Village in the upazila.
Akbar Ali was found hanging from the branch of a mango tree near his house at 10am, said Manzrul Islam, son of the deceased.
Bagha PS OC Nazrul Islam said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
NAGARPUR, TANGAIL: Three people including two newlywed brides, killed selves in separate incidents at Nagarpur Upazila of the district on Friday and Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Roksana Begum, 18, wife of Md Sarwar of Choubaria Village, Sumi, 18, wife of Md Razu of Satgachha Village, and Imran, 14, son of Md Lutfor of Bekra Village in the upazila.
On Saturday morning, Imran took poison in his house and fell ill. Later, he died on the way to Dhaka.
On Friday afternoon, Roksana killed self by hanging from the ceiling in his father's house at Chowdhury Danga Village.
Meanwhile, Sumi killed self in the same way in her maternal uncle's house at Jalai Village on Friday morning.
Nagarpur PS OC (Investigation) of Md Golam Mostafa Mondal confirmed the incidents.


