BCC starts vaccinating 20,000 street dogs

BARISHAL, Jan 12: Barishal City Corporation (BCC) has started vaccinating over 20,000 street dogs of the city from January 10 with an aim to prevent rabies attack.The drive will continue till January 14 next.BCC has already conducted publicity in this connection.Dr Robiul Islam, BCC veterinary surgeon and coordinator of the programme, said the number of street dogs was 6,000 in 2014, and now it has reached up to 20,000. BCC is marking every immunised dog with special colour to avoid duplication or omission.He also said the programme is being run simultaneously in 30 wards of BCC by 60 trained dog-catchers of Dhaka and 30 of BCC along with 30 vaccinators, 30 data collectors, 30 van porters and four supervisor of BCC.He further said the programme was taken to free Bangladesh from rabies within 2022, and already orientation and consultation programmes with different sections of people and resource persons were held to make the programme successful.Advocate Tapan Chakraborty, a local animal rights protection activist, hailing the programme, said the programme will protect the citizens from rabies virus infection.