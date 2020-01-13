Natural disasters affect Aman paddy quality, yield in southern region





Besides, the quality of the paddy was not up to the mark.

Per maund Aman paddy is now selling below Tk 500 in different markets of the district.

Due to natural disasters including Cyclones "Bulbul" and "Foni", the production cost was high. Though the farmers had to spend 20 per cent more money to produce the paddy this year, they could not get the expected price.

Last year, the Cyclone "Bulbul" hit the districts including Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barguna, Pirojpur, Madaripur, Shariatpur and Gopalganj, leaving huge amount of Aman lands completely damaged. As the highest 263 mm rain fell in Barishal in five hours, about 10 lakh hectares of cropland went under water. As a result, the quality of Aman paddy was hampered.

Despite the target to produce over 16 lakh metric tons of Aman rice from 7.25 lakh ha of land in the six districts during the last Kharip-2 season, the agriculturists are sceptical about reaching the target.

As most of the lands went under water, farmers could not even harvest the paddy from about 25 to 30 per cent land.

The cultivation cost of per maund Aman paddy was over Tk 500, but they did not get even Tk 500 against per maund.

The farmers are not benefitting from the direct paddy sale due to some conditions of the food department. So, they have to rely on middlemen's conditions to sell their produce.





















