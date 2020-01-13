Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:08 PM
latest AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held        Australian 'megablaze' brought under control      
Home Countryside

Natural disasters affect Aman paddy quality, yield in southern region

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Jan 12: Farmers of the southern part of the country are becoming frustrated as the Aman production was not good due to consecutive natural disasters for the last two years.
Besides, the quality of the paddy was not up to the mark.
Per maund Aman paddy is now selling below Tk 500 in different markets of the district.
Due to natural disasters including Cyclones "Bulbul" and "Foni", the production cost was high. Though the farmers had to spend 20 per cent more money to produce the paddy this year, they could not get the expected price.
Last year, the Cyclone "Bulbul" hit the districts including Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barguna, Pirojpur, Madaripur, Shariatpur and Gopalganj, leaving huge amount of Aman lands completely damaged. As the highest 263 mm rain fell in Barishal in five hours, about 10 lakh hectares of cropland went under water. As a result, the quality of Aman paddy was hampered.
Despite the target to produce over 16 lakh metric tons of Aman rice from 7.25 lakh ha of land in the six districts during the last Kharip-2 season, the agriculturists are sceptical about reaching the target.
As most of the lands went under water, farmers could not even harvest the paddy from about 25 to 30 per cent land.
The cultivation cost of per maund Aman paddy was over Tk 500, but they did not get even Tk 500 against per maund.
The farmers are not benefitting from the direct paddy sale due to some conditions of the food department. So, they have to rely on middlemen's conditions to sell their produce.












