‘Country is on development track’





"Meanwhile, the government has already achieved tremendous successes in different sectors in 11 years from 2009 to 2019, and if the development trend continues, Bangladesh country will be a middle income country by 2021 and developed one by 2041", they opined.

They made the comments while addressing a discussion meeting on the philosophy of Bangabandhu on the premises of Sadar Upazila Parishad in the town here on Saturday.

Upazila administration arranged the function under the programmes entitled Aprotiroddhya Agrajatray Bangladesh marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the financial support of Economic Relations Division under Finance Ministry.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini addressed the function as chief guest and Upazila Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, renowned Freedom Fighter Washiqar Ikbal Mazu and President of Sadar Upazila Awami League Rezaul Karim Reza were present as special guests.

Presided over by Sadar UNO Prasun Kumar Chakrabartee, the function was also addressed, among others, by organising secretary of district Awami League Mridul Mostafiz Jhantu, General Secretary of Upazila Awami League Aminur Zaman Rinku, and General Secretary of District Juba League Ahsan Habib Rajib.

The speakers said the present government has been implementing 10 special initiatives namely 'Sheikh Hasina Branding' to make a hunger and poverty free nation as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

They also spoke on the brandings- Ektee Bari Ektee Khamar, Ashrayan Project, Digital Bangladesh, Education Assistance Programme, Women Empowerment, Electricity to All Houses, Community Clinics, Social safety Net Programme, Investment Situation and Environment Well-protection.

Bangladesh has already graduated to developing country from the LDCs group in March 2018 for fulfilling all the three criteria; they said adding that the country will achieve sustainable development goals by 2030 declared by UNDP.

Whip Mahabub Ara Begum, in her speech, said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamt a dream of turning the country into Sonar Bangla, but a vested quarters destroyed his dream through killing him on August 15 in 1975.

His daughter PM Sheikh Hasina had been working relentlessly since 2009 to materialise the dream of building Sonar Bangla through turning the country into middle income one by 2021 and developed one by 2041, she added.

The whip urged all to do works with patriotic spirit for the country and help the government led by PM Sheikh Hasina from their respective position make an effective and successful nation.

A large number of people from all walks of life including upazila-level officials, political leaders, public representatives and journalists working in national and local media took part in the programme.



















GAIBANDHA, Jan 12: Speakers at a function here on Saturday said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had been pushing forward the country towards desired development, and it was on development track since 2009."Meanwhile, the government has already achieved tremendous successes in different sectors in 11 years from 2009 to 2019, and if the development trend continues, Bangladesh country will be a middle income country by 2021 and developed one by 2041", they opined.They made the comments while addressing a discussion meeting on the philosophy of Bangabandhu on the premises of Sadar Upazila Parishad in the town here on Saturday.Upazila administration arranged the function under the programmes entitled Aprotiroddhya Agrajatray Bangladesh marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the financial support of Economic Relations Division under Finance Ministry.Whip of the Jatiya Sangshad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini addressed the function as chief guest and Upazila Chairman Shah Sarwar Kabir, renowned Freedom Fighter Washiqar Ikbal Mazu and President of Sadar Upazila Awami League Rezaul Karim Reza were present as special guests.Presided over by Sadar UNO Prasun Kumar Chakrabartee, the function was also addressed, among others, by organising secretary of district Awami League Mridul Mostafiz Jhantu, General Secretary of Upazila Awami League Aminur Zaman Rinku, and General Secretary of District Juba League Ahsan Habib Rajib.The speakers said the present government has been implementing 10 special initiatives namely 'Sheikh Hasina Branding' to make a hunger and poverty free nation as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.They also spoke on the brandings- Ektee Bari Ektee Khamar, Ashrayan Project, Digital Bangladesh, Education Assistance Programme, Women Empowerment, Electricity to All Houses, Community Clinics, Social safety Net Programme, Investment Situation and Environment Well-protection.Bangladesh has already graduated to developing country from the LDCs group in March 2018 for fulfilling all the three criteria; they said adding that the country will achieve sustainable development goals by 2030 declared by UNDP.Whip Mahabub Ara Begum, in her speech, said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman dreamt a dream of turning the country into Sonar Bangla, but a vested quarters destroyed his dream through killing him on August 15 in 1975.His daughter PM Sheikh Hasina had been working relentlessly since 2009 to materialise the dream of building Sonar Bangla through turning the country into middle income one by 2021 and developed one by 2041, she added.The whip urged all to do works with patriotic spirit for the country and help the government led by PM Sheikh Hasina from their respective position make an effective and successful nation.A large number of people from all walks of life including upazila-level officials, political leaders, public representatives and journalists working in national and local media took part in the programme.