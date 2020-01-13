3 lakh metre banned net seized in two districts





NOAKHALI: Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) members, in a drive in the Meghna River, seized at least 2.50 lakh metres of current net and 100 kilograms of jatka from Nalchira and Shukhchar unions in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Hatiya BCG Lt Commander Mehedi Hasan said the seized current nets were burnt in the morning and the jatka were distributed among the orphanages.

BETAGI, BARGUNA: At least 10,000 metres of current net worth Tk 3 lakh were seized in a special drive from the Bishkhali River in Betagi, Bibichini and Fultala areas under Betagi Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Razib Ahsan, Upazila Fisheries Officer Mostafa-Al-Razib, Sub-Inspector of Betagi Police Station Abdur Rob, and Upazila Fishermen Association President Abdur Rob Shikdar were present in the drive.

Upazila fisheries department sources said the illegal use of current nets will be stopped following the drive to save jatka and various kinds of fishes.

Various campaigns will be conducted in coastal areas to create mass awareness in saving fishes soon, the source added.







































