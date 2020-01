NETRAKONA, Jan 12: A day-labourer was crushed under the wheels of a lorry in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Saturday evening.

Deceased Mostakin, 20, was the son of Hanif Miah of Mymensingh. He worked at a brick field. Mostakin fell from the brick-laden lorry he was riding and was crushed under it in Hatkanda Bazar around 6:30pm, Officer-in-Charge of Purbadhala Police Station Mohammad Tawhidur Rahman confirmed the incident.