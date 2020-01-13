Auto-rickshaw driver found dead in Manikganj

MANIKGANJ, Jan 12: Police recovered an auto-rickshaw driver's body from Singair Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Aynal Hossen, 30, was the son of Makbul Hossen of Purba Kachua Village in Gangachara Upazila of Rangpur District. He along with his family lived in a rented house in Kathalpara area.

Deceased's wife Bilkis Akhter said Aynal went out with his auto-rickshaw on Friday afternoon and did not return home.

Officer-in-Charge of Singair Police Station Abdus Sattar Mia said they recovered the body from a land in Dhalla Fordnagar area.

Police suspect Aynal might have been strangulated to death as a muffler was fastened around his neck.













