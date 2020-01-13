Drive to demolish illegal structures in Khulna resumes next week





KHULNA, Jan 12: Authorities will again start demolishing illegal structures from the banks of the rivers Bhairab and Rupsha from the next week of the month. District administration will lead the drive in cooperation with Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, Khulna City Corporation and police to demolish 363 illegal structures from both banks of the rivers, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Helal Hossain at the monthly law and order committee meeting held in the conference room of Khulna Circuit House on Sunday."We have already demolished all 87 illegal structures from the banks of the Mayur River and freed over eight acres of land in the last three months' drives," he also said.He further said drug-related cases have increased as both the administration and the law enforcers have strengthened drives against drug abuse. It was informed at the meeting that 64 male and 63 female doctors who succeeded in the 34th BCS cadre examination joined government hospitals in the district last month. The presence of physicians at each government hospital has been confirmed through biometric system.The meeting underscored taking action against brokers and trouble makers at Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, passport office and government hospitals including Shaheed Sheikh Abu Nasser Specialised Hospital. The meeting also asked law-enforcement agencies to take necessary steps against adolescent criminals. It also asked upazila nirbahi officers to be alert against different rural feuding groups during Aman harvesting season.