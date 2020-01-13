Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:08 PM
latest AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held        Australian 'megablaze' brought under control      
Home Countryside

Drive to demolish illegal structures in Khulna resumes next week

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Jan 12: Authorities will again start demolishing illegal structures from the banks of the rivers Bhairab and Rupsha from the next week of the month. District administration will lead the drive in cooperation with Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, Khulna City Corporation and police to demolish 363 illegal structures from both banks of the rivers, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Helal Hossain at the monthly law and order committee meeting held in the conference room of Khulna Circuit House on Sunday.
"We have already demolished all 87 illegal structures from the banks of the Mayur River and freed over eight acres of land in the last three months' drives," he also said.
He further said drug-related cases have increased as both the administration and the law enforcers have strengthened drives against drug abuse. It was informed at the meeting that 64 male and 63 female doctors who succeeded in the 34th BCS cadre examination joined government hospitals in the district last month. The presence of physicians at each government hospital has been confirmed through biometric system.
The meeting underscored taking action against brokers and trouble makers at Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, passport office and government hospitals including Shaheed Sheikh Abu Nasser Specialised Hospital.  The meeting also asked law-enforcement agencies to take necessary steps against adolescent criminals. It also asked upazila nirbahi officers to be alert against different rural feuding groups during Aman harvesting season.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'Mujib Barsha', birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman
Rajshahi farmers busy cultivating onion
Language Movement hero Shamsul Huda honoured in Feni
‘Rajshahi mangoes to be chemical-free in Mujib Barsha’
Cold wave paralyses normal life
Another found dead in Galachipa speedboat capsize
Five kill selves in 3 dists
BCC starts vaccinating 20,000 street dogs


Latest News
Queen gathers royals for crisis meeting with Prince Harry
AL leaders Enamul, Rupon held
Iran agrees de-escalation 'only solution' to solve crisis with US
Neymar shines but PSG held by Monaco in thriller
Australian 'megablaze' brought under control
Fahad murder case ready for trial
Iran's only female olympic medalist defects
Flight operations resume at Dhaka airport after 6hrs
Indonesia seen posting smaller trade deficit in Dec: Reuters poll
2 'drug dealers' killed in shootout with DB
Most Read News
Dhaka, Delhi want zero death along border: FM
Rajbari road crash kills woman-daughter among 5
HC asks to form anti-ragging body
Vegetable seller killed for paying less toll
Bangladeshi beaten dead by 'BSF' in Lalmonirhat
Two killed in Ctg road accident
1st phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
No offenderes to be spared: Home boss
Iranian protesters demand Khamenei to quit
Government incentive earns buoyant remittance inflow
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft