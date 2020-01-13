Migratory birds decrease in coastal area



A view of climate change effect at Char Fasson. photo: observer

Bird specialists said the highest number of migratory birds roam in at least 21 char areas of the southern region every year.

About 4.50 lakh migratory birds are found in different char areas of Char Fasson and Monpura upazilas every winter season.

Around 1.50 lakh migratory ducks were found in 11 char areas last year. Besides, various migratory birds, including Rajmoni duck, Redycel duck, Black Heads, Ibis, White Spawn, Intermediate Pickgrend, and Black Trail were also found here last year.

Dr Saifuddin Nasu of Char Motahar said the climate change has increased salinity in the area this year. As this affects environmental balance, the number of migratory birds has decreased here this season.

Former Union Parishad (UP) Member Chhutra said the migratory birds start coming here in the months of November to December every year. But, their number has decreased a lot this year.

Former Nilkomol UP Chairman Iqbal Hossain Likhon said the number of migratory birds has decreased this year. Due to various natural disasters, salinity has increased everywhere. Besides, decrease in bushes here might be another reason for fall in the birds' arrival this winter.

Many journalists confirmed the increase in salinity here after visiting various char areas including Char Kukri Mukri and Char Shikdar in the upazila. They also think the migratory birds decreased due to climate change.

Meanwhile, various migratory birds, including Bandhishah were seen in Taruar Beach area of the upazila.









































CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Jan 12: The number of migratory birds decreased in the country's coastal areas due to increase of salinity caused by climate change effects.Bird specialists said the highest number of migratory birds roam in at least 21 char areas of the southern region every year.About 4.50 lakh migratory birds are found in different char areas of Char Fasson and Monpura upazilas every winter season.Around 1.50 lakh migratory ducks were found in 11 char areas last year. Besides, various migratory birds, including Rajmoni duck, Redycel duck, Black Heads, Ibis, White Spawn, Intermediate Pickgrend, and Black Trail were also found here last year.Dr Saifuddin Nasu of Char Motahar said the climate change has increased salinity in the area this year. As this affects environmental balance, the number of migratory birds has decreased here this season.Former Union Parishad (UP) Member Chhutra said the migratory birds start coming here in the months of November to December every year. But, their number has decreased a lot this year.Former Nilkomol UP Chairman Iqbal Hossain Likhon said the number of migratory birds has decreased this year. Due to various natural disasters, salinity has increased everywhere. Besides, decrease in bushes here might be another reason for fall in the birds' arrival this winter.Many journalists confirmed the increase in salinity here after visiting various char areas including Char Kukri Mukri and Char Shikdar in the upazila. They also think the migratory birds decreased due to climate change.Meanwhile, various migratory birds, including Bandhishah were seen in Taruar Beach area of the upazila.