Hall and bus for KAU inaugurated

KHULNA, Jan 12 - State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Munnujan Sufian here on Saturday (Yesterday) afternoon inaugurated a temporary students' hall (Rented hall) of Khulna Agriculture University (KAU) and handed over a new Bus to it's authority at Daulatpur KAU premises in the city.

She opened the hall and handed over Bus as the chief guest in a simple ceremony at the auditorium of KAU.

Deputy Commissioner Md. Helal Hossain, Chairman of Zila Parishad Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid and Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah were present at the function as the special guests, while KAU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Md. Shahidur Rahman Khan chaired it.

Acting Register of KAU Dr. Khondkar Mazharul Anwar Shahjahan delivered the welcome speech in the function.