Monday, 13 January, 2020
Hall and bus for KAU inaugurated

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Jan 12 - State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Munnujan Sufian  here on Saturday (Yesterday) afternoon inaugurated a temporary  students' hall (Rented hall) of Khulna Agriculture University (KAU)  and handed over a new Bus to it's authority at Daulatpur KAU premises  in the city.
She opened the hall and handed over Bus as the chief guest in a simple ceremony at the auditorium of KAU.
Deputy Commissioner Md. Helal Hossain, Chairman of Zila Parishad Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid and Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah were present at the function as the special guests, while KAU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Md. Shahidur Rahman Khan chaired it.
Acting Register of KAU Dr. Khondkar Mazharul Anwar Shahjahan delivered the welcome speech in the function.



