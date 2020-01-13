

JU celebrates 49th founding anniv

Marking the day, the university wore a festive look as former and current students, employees, officers and teachers of the university joined the day long colourful programme with banners, balloons and festoons.

JU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Farzana Islam inaugurated the program by releasing balloons and hoisting the national flag as the Chief Guest while Pro-VC (Administration) Professor Amir Hossain and Pro- VC (Education) Prof. Nurul Alam hoisted the university flag in front of the Business Studies Faculty yesterday.

Prof Farzana islam in his inaugural speech greeted university teachers, students, officers, employees and the present & former students of the University.

Treasurer of the university Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq, acting proctor ASM Firoj Ul Hasan and Acting Registrar Rahima Kaneez were present at the inaugural session.

Later, JU VC Prof. Farzana Islam led the colourful procession which was brought out from the Business Studies faculty premises and ended at Selim Al Deen Mukta Mancha.

The daylong programme included puppet show, cultural function and staging of drama, organized by Student Welfare and Counseling Centre of the university, and by Teacher-Student Centre at the Selim Al Deen Muktamancha.

JU was founded on 20 August, 1970 but formally began its academic activities as a residential university on 12 January, 1971, with four departments, 21 teachers, 150 students, and three residential halls.



































