Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:07 PM
latest AL leaders & siblings Enamul, Rupon held over casino scam       Australian 'megablaze' brought under control      
Home City News

Campus News

JU celebrates 49th founding anniv

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
JU Correspondent

JU celebrates 49th founding anniv

JU celebrates 49th founding anniv

Jahangirnagar University (JU) celebrated its glorious 49th founding anniversary on Sunday amid enthusiasm and festivity.
Marking the day, the university wore a festive look as former and current students, employees, officers and teachers of the university joined the day long colourful programme with banners, balloons and festoons.
JU Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof. Farzana Islam inaugurated the program by releasing balloons and hoisting the national flag as the Chief Guest while Pro-VC (Administration) Professor Amir Hossain and Pro- VC (Education) Prof.  Nurul Alam hoisted the university flag in front of the Business Studies Faculty yesterday.
Prof Farzana islam in his inaugural speech greeted university teachers, students, officers, employees and the present & former students of the University.
Treasurer of the university Prof Sheikh Md Monzurul Huq, acting proctor ASM Firoj Ul Hasan and Acting Registrar Rahima Kaneez were present at the inaugural session.
Later, JU VC Prof. Farzana Islam led the colourful procession which was brought out from the Business Studies faculty premises and ended at Selim Al Deen Mukta Mancha.
The daylong programme included puppet show, cultural function and staging of drama, organized by Student Welfare and Counseling Centre of the university, and by Teacher-Student Centre at the Selim Al Deen Muktamancha.
JU was founded on 20 August, 1970 but formally began its academic activities as a residential university on 12 January, 1971, with four departments, 21 teachers, 150 students, and three residential halls.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hall and bus for KAU inaugurated
JU celebrates 49th founding anniv
14th BAUS confce-2020
42 dengue patients being treated at hospitals
KM Anwar new DG of BWDB
‘Women friendly toilets including other facilities should be ensured’
Dipu Moni urges students to be good human-being
40 gold bars seized at HSIA


Latest News
Queen gathers royals for crisis meeting with Prince Harry
AL leaders & siblings Enamul, Rupon held over casino scam
Iran agrees de-escalation 'only solution' to solve crisis with US
Neymar shines but PSG held by Monaco in thriller
Australian 'megablaze' brought under control
Fahad murder case ready for trial
Iran's only female olympic medalist defects
Flight operations resume at Dhaka airport after 6hrs
Indonesia seen posting smaller trade deficit in Dec: Reuters poll
2 'drug dealers' killed in shootout with DB
Most Read News
Dhaka, Delhi want zero death along border: FM
Rajbari road crash kills woman-daughter among 5
HC asks to form anti-ragging body
Vegetable seller killed for paying less toll
Bangladeshi beaten dead by 'BSF' in Lalmonirhat
Two killed in Ctg road accident
1st phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
No offenderes to be spared: Home boss
Iranian protesters demand Khamenei to quit
Government incentive earns buoyant remittance inflow
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft