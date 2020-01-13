Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:07 PM
latest AL leaders & siblings Enamul, Rupon held over casino scam       Australian 'megablaze' brought under control      
Home City News

14th BAUS confce-2020

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

Guests at an international conference organized by Bangladesh Association of Urological Surgeons at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital on Sunday.

Guests at an international conference organized by Bangladesh Association of Urological Surgeons at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital on Sunday.

Bangladesh Association of Urological Surgeons (BAUS) organized the international conference titled'14th BAUS CON-2020'.
In association with Urological Association of Asia, Asian School of Urology, Urological Association of India, American Urological Association, and Society of International Urology, BAUS hosted the conference at the Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka.
The two day conference was formally opened on Saturday at the Hotel Intercontinental, Dhaka.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque MP formally inaugurated the conference attending the inaugural session as chief guest while Secretary, Health Services Division, Ashadul Islam, Public Administration Secretary, Shaikh Yusuf Harun, Secretary, Medical Education and Family Welfare Division, Md. Alo Noor, BMA President, Dr. Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, President Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad, Dr. Iqbal Arslan, GS of BMA, Dr. Md. Ehteshamul Haque Chowdhury, GS of Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad, MA Aziz attended the ceremony as special guests.
President of BAUS, Prof. Kazi Rafiqul Abedin presided over the opening ceremony while general Secretary, BAUS, Dr. Md. Shafiqul Alam Chowdhury delivered welcoming speech.
While addressing, Health Minister, Zahid Maleque MP said that Bangladesh is advancing rapidly in the medical science. The present government, under the Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, has taken a number of pragmatic policies to expedite the ongoing development process in the health sector.
Minister said the government has already appointed many Doctors aiming to meet the needs of people and also has created many new posts for Doctors in different disciplines in healthcare including Urology.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hall and bus for KAU inaugurated
JU celebrates 49th founding anniv
14th BAUS confce-2020
42 dengue patients being treated at hospitals
KM Anwar new DG of BWDB
‘Women friendly toilets including other facilities should be ensured’
Dipu Moni urges students to be good human-being
40 gold bars seized at HSIA


Latest News
Queen gathers royals for crisis meeting with Prince Harry
AL leaders & siblings Enamul, Rupon held over casino scam
Iran agrees de-escalation 'only solution' to solve crisis with US
Neymar shines but PSG held by Monaco in thriller
Australian 'megablaze' brought under control
Fahad murder case ready for trial
Iran's only female olympic medalist defects
Flight operations resume at Dhaka airport after 6hrs
Indonesia seen posting smaller trade deficit in Dec: Reuters poll
2 'drug dealers' killed in shootout with DB
Most Read News
Dhaka, Delhi want zero death along border: FM
Rajbari road crash kills woman-daughter among 5
HC asks to form anti-ragging body
Vegetable seller killed for paying less toll
Bangladeshi beaten dead by 'BSF' in Lalmonirhat
Two killed in Ctg road accident
1st phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
No offenderes to be spared: Home boss
Iranian protesters demand Khamenei to quit
Government incentive earns buoyant remittance inflow
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft