14th BAUS confce-2020



Guests at an international conference organized by Bangladesh Association of Urological Surgeons at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital on Sunday.

In association with Urological Association of Asia, Asian School of Urology, Urological Association of India, American Urological Association, and Society of International Urology, BAUS hosted the conference at the Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka.

The two day conference was formally opened on Saturday at the Hotel Intercontinental, Dhaka.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque MP formally inaugurated the conference attending the inaugural session as chief guest while Secretary, Health Services Division, Ashadul Islam, Public Administration Secretary, Shaikh Yusuf Harun, Secretary, Medical Education and Family Welfare Division, Md. Alo Noor, BMA President, Dr. Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, President Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad, Dr. Iqbal Arslan, GS of BMA, Dr. Md. Ehteshamul Haque Chowdhury, GS of Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad, MA Aziz attended the ceremony as special guests.

President of BAUS, Prof. Kazi Rafiqul Abedin presided over the opening ceremony while general Secretary, BAUS, Dr. Md. Shafiqul Alam Chowdhury delivered welcoming speech.

While addressing, Health Minister, Zahid Maleque MP said that Bangladesh is advancing rapidly in the medical science. The present government, under the Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, has taken a number of pragmatic policies to expedite the ongoing development process in the health sector.

Minister said the government has already appointed many Doctors aiming to meet the needs of people and also has created many new posts for Doctors in different disciplines in healthcare including Urology.























