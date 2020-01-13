42 dengue patients being treated at hospitals

Forty-two dengue patients, including 38 in the capital, are being treated at hospitals across the country.

Three new dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till 8:00am in the capital on Sunday, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in its regular update.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) received 266 reports of dengue-related deaths. It reviewed 263 of them and confirmed 164 deaths last year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its regular update. It said 101,354 people were hospitalised with dengue in the country last year. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery. -UNB

























