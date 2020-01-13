

KM Anwar new DG of BWDB

He completed his graduation in Civil Engineering from BUET in 1983 and got MSc Engineering (Water Resources) degree from AIT, Bangkok in 1989.

He joined as an Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the same board in 1984. He worked on Planning, Design & Teesta Barrage Project, G K Irrigation Project, Bank Revetment Project of Jamuna River, other BWDB projects successfully.

He also worked in various important projects of BWDB such as irrigation, drainage, flood control, & river protect works. He attended different training at France, Germany, Morocco, Srilanka, Australia

He took birth in a renowned muslim family at village- Sirajnagar, Upajila- Raipura, District- Narsingdi In 1951.





























