‘Women friendly toilets including other facilities should be ensured’





" A day care centre is must for a working women besides ensuring a safe city and women friendly transport available for women," said Sima Moslem, of Bangladesh Mohila Parishad at an exchanged meeting exchanged meeting titled " Counselors Responsibility to Ensure a Safe and Friendly City for Women" organized by Bangaldesh Mohila Parishad at its office.

However, a couple of women councilor's candidates also shared their idea and thought relating to providing services for women at the meeting.

Other gender experts and women rights activists noted that women feel lack of insecurity as they face various forms of violence during moving on the road and at their workplaces. Dr. Fouzia Moslem presided over the meeting.

Talking about the responsibility of councilors Md. Mohaswar Hossain, an Architect and Urban Planner said that at first they should construct toilets in every corner of the city to ensure women's services.

"Only then we can think this city is women friendly if you can construct toilets in every corner of the city," he said while pointing out the responsibility of a city councilors.

Farida Yesmin, General Secretary of National Press Club said that women have not been received yet their due recognition and praise despite their contributing both in their home and in outside.

Mentioning the existing discrimination in the city corporation, she also noted that women commissioners who are working in the three words are denied to receive allocation during their work.



















Speakers on Sunday demanded a safe and women friendly environment in the Dhaka City to the city counselors who are going to contest in the upcoming Dhaka City Corporation Election." A day care centre is must for a working women besides ensuring a safe city and women friendly transport available for women," said Sima Moslem, of Bangladesh Mohila Parishad at an exchanged meeting exchanged meeting titled " Counselors Responsibility to Ensure a Safe and Friendly City for Women" organized by Bangaldesh Mohila Parishad at its office.However, a couple of women councilor's candidates also shared their idea and thought relating to providing services for women at the meeting.Other gender experts and women rights activists noted that women feel lack of insecurity as they face various forms of violence during moving on the road and at their workplaces. Dr. Fouzia Moslem presided over the meeting.Talking about the responsibility of councilors Md. Mohaswar Hossain, an Architect and Urban Planner said that at first they should construct toilets in every corner of the city to ensure women's services."Only then we can think this city is women friendly if you can construct toilets in every corner of the city," he said while pointing out the responsibility of a city councilors.Farida Yesmin, General Secretary of National Press Club said that women have not been received yet their due recognition and praise despite their contributing both in their home and in outside.Mentioning the existing discrimination in the city corporation, she also noted that women commissioners who are working in the three words are denied to receive allocation during their work.