Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:07 PM
Dipu Moni urges students to be good human-being

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

NATORE, Jan 12: Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Sunday urged the students to be a good human-being side by side with making good results.
The minister was addressing as the chief guest a reception programme of successful students of Gurudashpur Model Government Pilot High School here.
Local volunteering social organization 'Kollol Foundation' organized the reception programme for GPA-5 achievers in the PEC, JSC, SSC and HSC examinations. A total of 664 students for the academic year 2018-19 were accorded reception in SSC and HSC examinations while 20 students were given scholarship in PEC and JSC examinations.
Chaired by Kollol Foundation President Advocate Koheli Kuddus Mukti, the function was addressed, among others, by Zilla Awami League President Professor Abdul Kuddus, Parliament Member on reserved seat Sayda Rubina Akter Mira, Additional Secretary of Health and Family Affairs Ministry Saidur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Natore Md Shahriaz, Police Super (SP) Lito Kumar Shaha, rewarded students Ismat Ara Bokul and Ptrovat Kundu.
Dr Dipu Moni said the government distributed 35 crore textbooks for free on the first day of the New Year.
A total of 2,730 non-government educational Institutions have been brought under MPO (Monthly Payment Order) facility following a transparent policy, she added.
The government also has developed infrastructures at the educational institutions. Teachers have been trained for improving their skills, which eventually is making good contribution to the education sector, said the education minister.
"We have to make our students competent workforce so that they can face the 'Fourth Industrial Revolution' in 21st century," the minister said and urged the students to be a good human-being alongside with attaining good result.
Dipu Moni, also Joint General Secretary of Awami League, said no compromise with coaching and note book trading. She also urged the local administration to take stern action against coaching business.
In the past 10 years, Bangladesh is marching forward under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, she said.
Later, the minister inaugurated the Academic Building of Bangabandhu Technical Science and Information Technology and BM Institute.




    -BSS


