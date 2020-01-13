40 gold bars seized at HSIA

Customs officials seized 40 gold bars weighing 4.64 kgs at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital on Saturday evening.

On information, the officials found the gold bars near the stairs of a US-Bangla aircraft, said Sulaiman Hossain, assistant commissioner (preventive team) of customs.

He said the aircraft landed at the airport from Kuala Lumpur around 5:38pm.

The value of the gold is around T 2.32 crore, said the official, adding no one was arrested as the gold bars were found in an abandoned condition. -BSS

















