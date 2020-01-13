Nepal seeks cooperation from BD in establishing Defence University  



Chief of Nepalese Army General Purna Chandra Thapa calls on President Abdul Hamid at the Bangabhaban on Sunday evening. photo: pid

Chief of Nepalese Army General Purna Chandra Thapa sought the cooperation when he paid a courtesy call on President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Sunday evening.

Press secretary to the President Joynal Abedin briefed reporters after the meeting.

Welcoming the Army chief of Nepal, President Hamid said, "The relation between Bangladesh and Nepal is very excellent. The exchange of visit of army of the two countries can play a positive role."

Hamid also said many members of Nepalese Army participate in different courses of National Defence College of Bangladesh. -UNB

















