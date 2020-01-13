Two killed in Ctg road crash

Two motorcyclist were killed as a microbus crashed into their bike in Lohagorah upazila on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Bishal Barua, 18, a grille workshop employee and son of Liton Barua, and Uttam Barua, 24, a cycle mechanic and son of Swapon Barua, of Adhunagar Chhedirpunipara in the upazila.

Officer-in-charge of Dohazari Highway Police Station Mohammad Yasin Arafat said the Chattogram city-bound microbus hit the motorcycle in front of Mustafizur Rahman Degree College on Chattogram-Cox's highway around 9:45pm, leaving the two bikers dead on the spot.











