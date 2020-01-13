Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:06 PM
Home City News

Govt working to bring all people under internet coverage: Joy

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister’s ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy inaugurates the free Wi-Fi zone at 146 educational institutions from the Posts and Telecommunications Division at the Secretariat on Sunday. photo : BSS

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Sunday said the government has been working to bring the country's all people under internet coverage.
"When we began the journey of Digital Bangladesh, only 0.3 per cent people had internet connection. Today, 60 per cent people are enjoying internet facilities," he told the launching ceremony of Wi-Fi zone at different government educational institutions in the country at Posts and Telecommunications Division conference room.
On the occasion, 10 Mbps (megabits per second) Wi-Fi facilitates have been launched at 146 government colleges and universities of the country including the capital Dhaka under the "Installation of Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) Network at all Govt. College or University and Training Institute Project" of Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL).
The prime minister's adviser said the government has brought 10 crore people under internet coverage in the last 10 years.
Noting optical fiber cable is being brought to union level, Joy said the AL government will continue its efforts to bring the country's all 16 crore people under internet facilities. He said: "Only bringing all people under internet facilities will not be adequate, we have to ensure that they are provided with high speed internet facilities."
Joy said the government is launching Wi-Fi zone at government educational institutions as per the demand of the young generation.
Chaired by Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, the function was attended by Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Md. Nur-Ur-Rahman and other high officials of the division.


