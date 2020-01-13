The authority of Information Commission publishes its yearly calendar rnfor 2020 designed with photographs of Father of the Nation



The authority of Information Commission publishes its yearly calendar for 2020 designed with photographs of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's struggled life. Chief Election Commissioner Martuza Ahmed and Information Commissioner Suraiya Begum, ndc, unveil the calendar at conference room of Election Commission office in the capital on Sunday. photo : observer