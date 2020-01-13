Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:06 PM
latest AL leaders & siblings Enamul, Rupon held over casino scam       Australian 'megablaze' brought under control      
Home News

The authority of Information Commission publishes its yearly calendar rnfor 2020 designed with photographs of Father of the Nation

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

The authority of Information Commission publishes its yearly calendar rnfor 2020 designed with photographs of Father of the Nation

The authority of Information Commission publishes its yearly calendar rnfor 2020 designed with photographs of Father of the Nation

The authority of Information Commission publishes its yearly calendar for 2020 designed with photographs of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's struggled life. Chief Election Commissioner Martuza Ahmed and Information Commissioner Suraiya Begum, ndc, unveil the calendar at conference room of Election Commission office in the capital on Sunday.     photo : observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
The authority of Information Commission publishes its yearly calendar rnfor 2020 designed with photographs of Father of the Nation
One held with Yaba tablets in Rangpur
Farm plays vital role to boost fish production in Rajshahi
150 cartons of contraband cigarettes seized at Sylhet airport
Handloom and cottage industries fair begins in Khulna
Tractor kills youth in Lalmonirhat
MP from Narayanganj-4, handing over crest of honour to Md Faridul Islam
Floral wreaths to the grave of former Chief Justice Syed Mahbub Morshed


Latest News
Queen gathers royals for crisis meeting with Prince Harry
AL leaders & siblings Enamul, Rupon held over casino scam
Iran agrees de-escalation 'only solution' to solve crisis with US
Neymar shines but PSG held by Monaco in thriller
Australian 'megablaze' brought under control
Fahad murder case ready for trial
Iran's only female olympic medalist defects
Flight operations resume at Dhaka airport after 6hrs
Indonesia seen posting smaller trade deficit in Dec: Reuters poll
2 'drug dealers' killed in shootout with DB
Most Read News
Dhaka, Delhi want zero death along border: FM
Rajbari road crash kills woman-daughter among 5
HC asks to form anti-ragging body
Vegetable seller killed for paying less toll
Bangladeshi beaten dead by 'BSF' in Lalmonirhat
Two killed in Ctg road accident
1st phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
No offenderes to be spared: Home boss
Iranian protesters demand Khamenei to quit
Government incentive earns buoyant remittance inflow
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft