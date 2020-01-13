Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020
One held with Yaba tablets in Rangpur

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020

RANGPUR, JAN 12: Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-13) arrested an alleged top listed drug trader with 1,760 pieces of contraband Yaba tablets from Madarganj Bazar in Pirganj upazila of the district on Saturday evening.
"On a tip off, a special operational team of RAB-13 raided the area, seized the Yaba tablets, two mobile phone sets and arrested the drug trader," said a press release issued here by Media Officer of RAB-13 Major Galib Muhammad Natikur Rahman said on Sunday.
The arrested drug trader is Md. Alamgir Hossain alias Bari Mandal, 50, son of late Abu Tayeb Mandal of village Ekbarpur Dakshin Para in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur.




During interrogation, the arrested person admitted that he had been leading a drug traders' syndicate and patronising trading of drugs and narcotics substances in the area for a long time.
"After filing a case in this connection against the arrested person, the elite force handed him over to Pirganj police station today," the release added.        -BSS


