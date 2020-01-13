150 cartons of contraband cigarettes seized at Sylhet airport

SYLHET, Jan 12: Customs members seized 150 cartons of contraband cigarettes at Sylhet Osmani International Airport here on Saturday afternoon.

A team of Customs, Excise and VAT Commisionerate of Sylhet conducted a drive at the airport and recovered the cigarettes from two bags around 5:00pm, said its Commissioner Dr Golam M Munir.

However, no one was arrested in this regard, he said, adding that 30,000 cigarettes of Benson & Hedges brand were found in 150 cartons after opening the bags.























