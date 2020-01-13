Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:06 PM
Handloom and cottage industries fair begins in Khulna

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Jan 12: A month-long handloom and cottage industries fair-2020 began here on Sunday with the call for bolstering economic condition of the region through revival of handloom and cottage goods in the region.
Police Nari Kallayan Samity (PUNAK) organized the fair at Police Club Ground in Shantidham mor of the city.
A spectrum of locally produced handloom and cottage industrial goods including leather products, jute-made products, processed agricultural products, electrical and electronic goods, clothes, design and fashion wares and other products are being displayed in the fair at around 50 stalls.
Fair organizer committee mentioned there is a need for holistic approach towards revival of the handloom and cottage industries. They said ensuring business-friendly atmosphere is very important to encourage local entrepreneurs for revitalizing the sector.




Time-fitting measures should be taken to revive the region's industrial sector including the cottage industries as these play a vital role in the economic development.


