Tractor kills youth in Lalmonirhat

LALMONIRHAT, Jan 12: A young man was killed after being hit by a tractor at Saptona in Sadar upazila on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Doyal Chandra, a resident of Bholabari village in Aditmari upazila.

Quoting locals, Mahfuz Alam, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said Doyal was walking towards the Medical intersection when the sand-laden tractor hit him from behind around 11am, leaving him critically injured.

He was taken to Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.













