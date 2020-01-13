Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:06 PM
latest AL leaders & siblings Enamul, Rupon held over casino scam       Australian 'megablaze' brought under control      
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Malta gets new PM

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

VALLETTA, Jan 12: Outsider Robert Abela is set to become Malta's new premier on Sunday after Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's downfall over the murder of an investigative journalist.




Abela, who is seen as representing continuity, was elected leader of the Labour Party, meaning he automatically takes the role of prime minister.
In the election run-up, Abela did not criticise Muscat, who announced in December he would quit following widespread anger over his perceived efforts to protect friends and allies from a probe into the 2017 slaying of blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Muscat, 45, was set to resign Sunday.
Prior to the election result, activist groups cast doubt on whether his successor would bring about real change in the Mediterranean country, which they say has been taken over by "criminals".    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Malta gets new PM
US to expel Saudi trainees
Severe storm sweeps southern US
Queen Elizabeth to hold crisis meeting after Harry, Meghan’s announcement
China won’t change position on Taiwan after landslide election
Tributes pour in as Oman mourns Sultan Qaboos
Libya ceasefire agreed after months of fighting
Indian police battle anti-Modi protesters over disputed law


Latest News
Queen gathers royals for crisis meeting with Prince Harry
Iran agrees de-escalation 'only solution' to solve crisis with US
Neymar shines but PSG held by Monaco in thriller
Australian 'megablaze' brought under control
Fahad murder case ready for trial
Iran's only female olympic medalist defects
Flight operations resume at Dhaka airport after 6hrs
Indonesia seen posting smaller trade deficit in Dec: Reuters poll
2 'drug dealers' killed in shootout with DB
Drug addict jailed for beating parents
Most Read News
Dhaka, Delhi want zero death along border: FM
Rajbari road crash kills woman-daughter among 5
HC asks to form anti-ragging body
Vegetable seller killed for paying less toll
Bangladeshi beaten dead by 'BSF' in Lalmonirhat
Two killed in Ctg road accident
1st phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
No offenderes to be spared: Home boss
Government incentive earns buoyant remittance inflow
Iranian protesters demand Khamenei to quit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft