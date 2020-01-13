Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020
US to expel Saudi trainees

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

Washington, Jan 12: The United States will expel at least a dozen Saudi military students accused of extremist links and child pornography, after an investigation into a shooting rampage by a Saudi officer in Florida, media reported Saturday.
In December, Mohammed Alshamrani, who was in the United States as part of a Saudi military training program, opened fire in a classroom at the Pensacola Naval Air Station, killing three sailors and wounding eight other people before being shot dead by police. While the dozen or more trainees are not accused of aiding Alshamrani, some were found to have connections to extremist movements or be in possession of child pornography, CNN reported.
The probe, which was carried out by the FBI, also found that several had not reported the assailant's disturbing behaviour before the attack, according to The Washington Post.
In mid-December the Pentagon said it had conducted background checks on all Saudi military personnel currently training in the United States and found no "immediate threat scenario."    -AFP


