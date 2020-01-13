Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:05 PM
latest AL leaders & siblings Enamul, Rupon held over casino scam       Australian 'megablaze' brought under control      
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Severe storm sweeps southern US

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Washington, Jan 12: Severe storms sweeping the southern US killed at least 11 people, authorities said, as tornadoes and high winds upturned cars, destroyed homes and left tens of thousands without power.
The storms hit parts of the south on Friday and were expected to move east and north on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, which issued flood and tornado warnings for several states.
Among the dead were a policeman and firefighter who were hit by a vehicle in Texas after being called out to respond to traffic accidents in icy conditions, local authorities said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Malta gets new PM
US to expel Saudi trainees
Severe storm sweeps southern US
Queen Elizabeth to hold crisis meeting after Harry, Meghan’s announcement
China won’t change position on Taiwan after landslide election
Tributes pour in as Oman mourns Sultan Qaboos
Libya ceasefire agreed after months of fighting
Indian police battle anti-Modi protesters over disputed law


Latest News
Queen gathers royals for crisis meeting with Prince Harry
Iran agrees de-escalation 'only solution' to solve crisis with US
Neymar shines but PSG held by Monaco in thriller
Australian 'megablaze' brought under control
Fahad murder case ready for trial
Iran's only female olympic medalist defects
Flight operations resume at Dhaka airport after 6hrs
Indonesia seen posting smaller trade deficit in Dec: Reuters poll
2 'drug dealers' killed in shootout with DB
Drug addict jailed for beating parents
Most Read News
Dhaka, Delhi want zero death along border: FM
Rajbari road crash kills woman-daughter among 5
HC asks to form anti-ragging body
Vegetable seller killed for paying less toll
Bangladeshi beaten dead by 'BSF' in Lalmonirhat
Two killed in Ctg road accident
1st phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
No offenderes to be spared: Home boss
Government incentive earns buoyant remittance inflow
Iranian protesters demand Khamenei to quit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft