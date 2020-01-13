Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020
China won’t change position on Taiwan after landslide election

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (C) joins her hands with Vice President-elect William Lai (L) and Vice President Chen Chien-jen outside the campaign headquarters in Taipei on January 11. photo : AFP

TAIPEI, Jan 12: China will not change its position that Taiwan belongs to it, Beijing said on Sunday, after President Tsai Ing-wen won re-election and said she would not submit to China's threats, as state media warned she was courting disaster.
The election campaign was dominated by China's efforts to get the democratic island to accept Beijing's rule under a "one country, two systems" model, as well as by anti-government protests in Chinese-ruled Hong Kong.
"No matter what changes there are to the internal situation in Taiwan, the basic fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China will not change," China's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
While China says Taiwan is its territory, Taiwan maintains it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name.
Taiwan president wins by landslide in stinging rebuke to China
Taiwan re-elected President Tsai Ing-wen by a landslide on Saturday (January 11), a stern rebuke to China which has tried both military threats and economic inducements to get the island to accept its rule, and potentially ushering in further tension
Tsai, who has firmly rejected China's "one country, two systems" model, won another four-year term by a landslide on Saturday, and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secured a majority in parliament.    -REUTERS


