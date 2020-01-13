Libya ceasefire agreed after months of fighting





The oil-rich North African country has been wracked by bloody turmoil since a NATO-backed uprising killed long-time dictator Moamer Gaddafi in 2011, with multiple foreign powers now involved.

Since April last year, the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli has been under attack from forces loyal to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, which days ago captured the strategic coastal city of Sirte.

Late on Saturday, Haftar's forces announced a ceasefire starting at midnight (Sunday 00:00 local time, Saturday 2200 GMT) in line with a joint call by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Early Sunday the head of the GNA, Fayez al-Sarraj, also announced his acceptance of the ceasefire, saying it had taken effect at the start of Sunday.

The UN mission in Libya welcomed the announcements and called on all parties "to respect the ceasefire" and to support efforts to launch an inter-Libyan dialogue.

Likewise, the Arab League called on Libya's factions to "commit to stop the fighting, work on alleviating all forms of escalations and engage in good faith aimed at reaching permanent arrangements for a ceasefire."

Since the start of the offensive against Tripoli, more than 280 civilians have been killed, 2,000 fighters have died and 146,000 Libyans have been displaced, according to the United Nations.

Sarraj stressed the GNA's "legitimate right ... to respond to any attack or aggression" that may come from the other side, while Haftar's forces warned of a "severe" response to any violation by the "opposing camp". -AFP

























