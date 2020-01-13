Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:05 PM
latest AL leaders & siblings Enamul, Rupon held over casino scam       Australian 'megablaze' brought under control      
Home Foreign News

Libya ceasefire agreed after months of fighting

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

TRIPOLI, Jan 12: Both sides in Libya's conflict agreed to a ceasefire from Sunday to end nine months of fighting following weeks of international diplomacy and calls for a truce by power-brokers Russia and Turkey.
The oil-rich North African country has been wracked by bloody turmoil since a NATO-backed uprising killed long-time dictator Moamer Gaddafi in 2011, with multiple foreign powers now involved.
Since April last year, the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli has been under attack from forces loyal to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, which days ago captured the strategic coastal city of Sirte.
Late on Saturday, Haftar's forces announced a ceasefire starting at midnight (Sunday 00:00 local time, Saturday 2200 GMT) in line with a joint call by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Early Sunday the head of the GNA, Fayez al-Sarraj, also announced his acceptance of the ceasefire, saying it had taken effect at the start of Sunday.
The UN mission in Libya welcomed the announcements and called on all parties "to respect the ceasefire" and to support efforts to launch an inter-Libyan dialogue.
Likewise, the Arab League called on Libya's factions to "commit to stop the fighting, work on alleviating all forms of escalations and engage in good faith aimed at reaching permanent arrangements for a ceasefire."
Since the start of the offensive against Tripoli, more than 280 civilians have been killed, 2,000 fighters have died and 146,000 Libyans have been displaced, according to the United Nations.
Sarraj stressed the GNA's "legitimate right ... to respond to any attack or aggression" that may come from the other side, while Haftar's forces warned of a "severe" response to any violation by the "opposing camp".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Malta gets new PM
US to expel Saudi trainees
Severe storm sweeps southern US
Queen Elizabeth to hold crisis meeting after Harry, Meghan’s announcement
China won’t change position on Taiwan after landslide election
Tributes pour in as Oman mourns Sultan Qaboos
Libya ceasefire agreed after months of fighting
Indian police battle anti-Modi protesters over disputed law


Latest News
Queen gathers royals for crisis meeting with Prince Harry
Iran agrees de-escalation 'only solution' to solve crisis with US
Neymar shines but PSG held by Monaco in thriller
Australian 'megablaze' brought under control
Fahad murder case ready for trial
Iran's only female olympic medalist defects
Flight operations resume at Dhaka airport after 6hrs
Indonesia seen posting smaller trade deficit in Dec: Reuters poll
2 'drug dealers' killed in shootout with DB
Drug addict jailed for beating parents
Most Read News
Dhaka, Delhi want zero death along border: FM
Rajbari road crash kills woman-daughter among 5
HC asks to form anti-ragging body
Vegetable seller killed for paying less toll
Bangladeshi beaten dead by 'BSF' in Lalmonirhat
Two killed in Ctg road accident
1st phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
No offenderes to be spared: Home boss
Government incentive earns buoyant remittance inflow
Iranian protesters demand Khamenei to quit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft