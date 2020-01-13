Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020
‘CAA not to snatch citizenship’, Modi says in Kolkata

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

KOLKATA, Jan 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the second day of his visit to Kolkata, accused the opposition of spreading misinformation about the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, or CAA.
 Addressing students at the Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, where he spent the night, PM Modi said, "The citizenship law is not to snatch citizenship, but to give citizenship."
PM Modi later inaugurated the celebrations of 150 years of the Kolkata Port Trust.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also met him on Saturday in what she called a courtesy call, and asked him to reconsider enforcing the CAA, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.    -NDTV


