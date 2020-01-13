Video
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:05 PM
AL leaders & siblings Enamul, Rupon held over casino scam       Australian 'megablaze' brought under control      
Iran protesters condemn ‘lies’ on downed jet

Trump warns Iran against ‘massacre’

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

Iranian students demonstrate following a tribute for the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 in front of the Amirkabir University in the capital Tehran, on January 11. Iranian police dispersed students chanting "radical" slogans during a gathering in Tehran to honour the 176 people killed when an airliner was mistakenly shot down, Fars news agency reported. photo : AFP

TEHRAN, Jan 12: Hundreds of protesters have taken to the streets in Iran's capital, Tehran, to vent anger at officials, calling them liars for having denied shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane.
Protests took place outside at least two universities, with tear gas reportedly fired.
US President Donald Trump tweeted support for the "inspiring" protests.
He said on Saturday the United States was monitoring Iranian demonstrations closely, warning against any new "massacre" as protests broke out after Tehran admitted to shooting down a passenger plane.
Iran on Saturday admitted downing the jet "unintentionally", three days after the crash that killed 176 people.
Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, en route to Kyiv, was shot down on Wednesday near Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran shortly after take-off, and only hours after Iran had fired missiles at two air bases housing US forces in Iraq.
Those attacks were Iran's response to the US killing of senior Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad on 3 January.
Dozens of Iranians and Canadians, as well as nationals from Ukraine, the UK, Afghanistan and Sweden died on the plane.
What happened at the protests?
Students gathered outside at least two universities, Sharif and Amir Kabir, reports said, initially to pay respect to the victims. Protests turned angry in the evening.
The semi-official Fars news agency carried a rare report of the unrest, saying up to 1,000 people had chanted slogans against leaders and tore up pictures of Soleimani.
The students called for those responsible for the downing the plane, and those they said had covered up the action, to be prosecuted.
Chants included "commander-in-chief resign", referring to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and "death to liars".
Fars said police had "dispersed" the protesters, who were blocking roads. Social media footage appeared to show tear gas being fired.    -BBC, AFP


