

IUB reelects BoT Chairman

Along with Trustee A Matin Chowdhury, 20 Trustee Members of the Board of IUB will predominantly focus on world-class higher education and researches for the scholars and its students. IUB went global by creating affiliations and introducing exchange programs with globally reputed universities and other educational institutions that is now being strengthened further. Trustee A Matin Chowdhury has been reelected as Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB). A Matin Chowdhury is a Freedom Fighter and Industrialist who has been actively involved in the leadership of various non-profit organizations namely, Underprivileged Children's Education Programme (UCEP), Education, Science, Technology and Cultural Development Trust (ESTCDT) Anjuman Mufidul Islam, Diabetic Association of Bangladesh (DAB), Shaheed Khalek and Major Salek Bir Uttom Trust, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA), Bangladesh Legal Aid & Services Trust (BLAST), etc.Along with Trustee A Matin Chowdhury, 20 Trustee Members of the Board of IUB will predominantly focus on world-class higher education and researches for the scholars and its students. IUB went global by creating affiliations and introducing exchange programs with globally reputed universities and other educational institutions that is now being strengthened further.