Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 13 January, 2020, 2:04 PM
latest AL leaders & siblings Enamul, Rupon held over casino scam       Australian 'megablaze' brought under control      
Home Eduvista

DIU holds orientation programme-2020

Published : Monday, 13 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Eduvista Desk

DIU holds orientation programme-2020

DIU holds orientation programme-2020

The orientation programme for the newly enrolled undergraduate students of Spring-2020 semester of Daffodil International University (DIU) held on January 11, 2020 at Shadhinota Milonayoton of Permanent Campus. ProfDr Yousuf M Islam, Vice-Chancellor of DIU was present as chief guest in the orientation programme.
Dr Yousuf M Islam said that, Daffodil International University is trying to build the students in such a way so that they can contribute to build prosperous Bangladesh who are the main assets to meet the goal. The main focus of the university is to build technology and sports oriented graduates and create new entrepreneurs, he added. "We have already finalized master plan of our permanent campus and development work is going on in full suing accordingly. We provide students with world- class facilities for education, he added. He also said, our dream is to uphold the university among internationally renowned top ranked universities and accordingly university authority is working tirelessly.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IUB reelects BoT Chairman
Annual sports competition of  Chittagong University
DIU holds orientation programme-2020
DScE holds national conference on IR4
Ten Square seeks 100-word stories
Vice-Chancellor of Islamic University, Kushtia, Prof M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari is delivering
UCB signs MoU with UITS
BRRI observes Bangabandhu’s Home Coming Day


Latest News
Queen gathers royals for crisis meeting with Prince Harry
Iran agrees de-escalation 'only solution' to solve crisis with US
Neymar shines but PSG held by Monaco in thriller
Australian 'megablaze' brought under control
Fahad murder case ready for trial
Iran's only female olympic medalist defects
Flight operations resume at Dhaka airport after 6hrs
Indonesia seen posting smaller trade deficit in Dec: Reuters poll
2 'drug dealers' killed in shootout with DB
Drug addict jailed for beating parents
Most Read News
Dhaka, Delhi want zero death along border: FM
Rajbari road crash kills woman-daughter among 5
HC asks to form anti-ragging body
Vegetable seller killed for paying less toll
Bangladeshi beaten dead by 'BSF' in Lalmonirhat
Two killed in Ctg road accident
1st phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat
No offenderes to be spared: Home boss
Government incentive earns buoyant remittance inflow
Iranian protesters demand Khamenei to quit
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft