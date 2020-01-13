

DIU holds orientation programme-2020

The orientation programme for the newly enrolled undergraduate students of Spring-2020 semester of Daffodil International University (DIU) held on January 11, 2020 at Shadhinota Milonayoton of Permanent Campus. ProfDr Yousuf M Islam, Vice-Chancellor of DIU was present as chief guest in the orientation programme.Dr Yousuf M Islam said that, Daffodil International University is trying to build the students in such a way so that they can contribute to build prosperous Bangladesh who are the main assets to meet the goal. The main focus of the university is to build technology and sports oriented graduates and create new entrepreneurs, he added. "We have already finalized master plan of our permanent campus and development work is going on in full suing accordingly. We provide students with world- class facilities for education, he added. He also said, our dream is to uphold the university among internationally renowned top ranked universities and accordingly university authority is working tirelessly.